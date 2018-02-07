Traditional mas exhibition at Nalis
AN exhibition featuring photographs of traditional Carnival characters who utilise speech as a major part of their portrayal has been mounted by the Heritage Library. The Talkin’ Mas Exhibition is in tribute to the late Brian Honoré and in celebration of TT’s rich,artistic and literary tradition.
Honoré who passed away in 2005, was a librarian and a respected member of the traditional mas fraternity. He is fondly remembered for his annual portrayals of the midnight robber. In his portrayal, Honoré often mixed the character’s traditional “robber talk” with social and political commentary. He also wrote calypso that spoke to the themes he focused on in his speeches as a midnight robber.
In addition to featuring the midnight robber, the exhibition showcases the moko jumbie, minstrels, pierrot grenade, baby doll, fancy Indian, other traditional mas characters and a sample of print and non-print materials on Carnival available at the Heritage Library, said a media release.
The exhibition will run until the end of the Carnival season at the National Library, Abercromby Street.
For more info: at www.nalis.gov.tt or call 624-4466 ext 2323.