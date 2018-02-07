TCL workers storm Admin office demanding meeting with GM
By Yvonne Webb
A peaceful demonstration became heated this morning when approximately 200 TCL workers stormed the administration offices in Claxton Bay to demand a meeting with the general manager, Rudolpho Martinez.
Up until a short while ago the workers led by branch president Ahmad Mohammad, were still outside the office waiting on the GM who asked for time to confer with management, before addressing them.
Mohammad said the cement workers who turned out for the 6.15 am prayer meeting at the Claxton Bay compound, became incensed when they learned that the company blanked a confirmed meeting with the OWTU scheduled for 10 am at Paramount Building, San Fernando yesterday to discuss and find a resolution to proposed redundancy at the company.
Mohammad said the union and executive waited but the meeting never came off. Instead, the company sent a letter stating it was not prepared to discuss any items listed, except redundancy.
When this was conveyed to the workers this morning, they abandoned their prayer meeting, at the company's entrance, marched to the administration offices and made their demands.
Mohammad said the workers did not storm the office but were merely exercising their legitimate right to access the office and seek an audience with their general manager.