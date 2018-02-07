Speaker to meet on CoP issue
NALINEE SEELAL
House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George has convened a meeting of a special select committee (SSC) for 10.30 am at the Parliament today to elect a chairman to chart the way forward for the enquiry into the process used by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to select a Commissioner of Police (CoP).
The committee was appointed on Friday last after agreement by Government and the Opposition that there were questions to be answered by the PSC.
Last Thursday, the PSC presented acting Deputy Commissioner Deodath Dulalchan as its choice for CoP and a second list with Dulalchan and Harold Phillip for Deputy Commissioners.
Sources revealed yesterday that after today’s meeting, the committee will decide whether members of the PSC and other people will be summoned to provide information.
It remained unclear yesterday whether the proceedings will be in camera or televised live on the Parliament Channel.