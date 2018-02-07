Relatives continue search for Carapo woman
RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS
RELATIVES of missing 25-year-old Carapo woman, Coreen Singh, continue to search for her despite rumours that her body was found in St Augustine yesterday. The rumour turned out to be untrue.
Newsday was told at about 3.30 pm passers-by on Trantrail Road, St Augustine noticed a suspicious-looking pile covered with a sheet in some bushes, thought it could be a body, and called police. Police officers went to the scene with Singh’s relatives, but when they checked the pile, it was garbage.
Singh’s relatives are now back to square one, not knowing where she is or if she is even alive. Singh, a supervisor at Xtra Foods Supermarket, on O’Meara Road, Arima, was reported missing to La Horquetta Police on Sunday. She was last seen leaving her home in Peytonville, Carapo, in her white Nissan Tiida, the day before. Her car was later found on Trantrail Road, St Augustine. It had been destroyed by fire.
Singh is of mixed descent, five feet tall, with a medium build, brown complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a white top, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 555 or any police station.