Wednesday 7 February 2018
Crime and Court

Prison officer among three held with gun

A prison officer was yesterday arrested along with two other men, after they were found with an illegal gun.

Police told Newsday they executed a search warrant at a home on Moore Street, Tunapuna, which the men were occupying.

During the search police found a Glock pistol, loaded with a magazine and an undisclosed quantity of ammunition. The men were arrested and are assisting police with their investigations. Newsday contacted Prison Commissioner Gerard Wilson who declined to comment until he has more information.

Crime and Court