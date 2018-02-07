Just In
Fisherman dead after late night boating accident SWRHA falls victim to fake news Poisoned snacks for dogs Abused Penal mother cries for help Prison officer among three held with gun
follow us
N Touch
Wednesday 7 February 2018
Crime and Court

Murder suspect held near courthouse

A 31-year-old murder suspect, wanted by police for close to two years, was held on Monday morning outside the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.

According to police, acting on information received, ASP Wayne Mystar and PC Sampson of the Criminal Investigation Department quickly responded and proceeded to Renaissance Park, Ramsarran Street opposite the court. There they met the man who came to court to support a relative on an unrelated matter.

The Foster Road, Sangre Grande man was wanted in relation to the murder of Anthony Superville. Superville’s burnt remains was found on May 12, 2016 at Windy Hill, Arouca, after a villager went to clear a piece of land that had been burnt some days before. Superville, who was identified through dental records, had been missing since May 6 that year. His car was found a short while after he had been reported missing. Seth Clarke, 26, has been charged with his murder.

Comments

Reply to this story

Crime and Court