Murder suspect held near courthouse

A 31-year-old murder suspect, wanted by police for close to two years, was held on Monday morning outside the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.

According to police, acting on information received, ASP Wayne Mystar and PC Sampson of the Criminal Investigation Department quickly responded and proceeded to Renaissance Park, Ramsarran Street opposite the court. There they met the man who came to court to support a relative on an unrelated matter.

The Foster Road, Sangre Grande man was wanted in relation to the murder of Anthony Superville. Superville’s burnt remains was found on May 12, 2016 at Windy Hill, Arouca, after a villager went to clear a piece of land that had been burnt some days before. Superville, who was identified through dental records, had been missing since May 6 that year. His car was found a short while after he had been reported missing. Seth Clarke, 26, has been charged with his murder.