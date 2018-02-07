Maxie Cuffie speaks out
PUBLIC Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie declared he is on the road to recovery and will return home as soon as his doctors clear him to travel. Cuffie's declaration, his first public statement since he suffered a stroke last September, refuted claims made by former United National Congress/Congress of the People Phillip Edward Alexander about his health.
Cuffie was warded last September at the St Clair Medical Centre. He was subsequently flown to a hospital in Washington DC, where he has been recuperating.
In his statement, Cuffie said, "The doctors are pleased with my continued progress since my arrival here and by God’s grace, I shall be back home as soon as they clear me for travel to return home."
The minister continued, "I am bolstered by my faith in God and the unfailing love of my family and feel born again."
Yesterday, government officials said Cuffie has been in contact with his Cabinet colleagues and has told them,"he is doing very well." Cuffie will miss next Wednesday's Government retreat at the Diplomatic Centre.