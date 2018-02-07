Man jailed for 10 years

A former security officer who went on a rampage, smashing the windscreen of several vehicles at a car park in Chaguanas last week was on Monday jailed for ten years. Sherwin Gerod, 52, of San Juan appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor charged with maliciously damaging vehicles, throwing missiles to endanger people and unlawful possession of a cutlass.

The case was heard in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ court. He pleaded guilty to charges laid by PC Don Cole of the Chaguanas CID. Court prosecutor Sgt Wayne Waithe said that on Thursday last at about 7.30 pm, Gerod armed with a cutlass, a stone and several bottles entered the car park and began to smash the windscreen of vehicles.

The prosecutor said when the cars were damaged, the alarms in the vehicles were activated and some of the owners who were nearby ran to their cars only to see a man with a cutlass who then began to pelt stones at them. Police were contacted and PC Cole along with others arrived on the scene. The court heard police called out to Gerod to drop the weapons.

He complied and was arrested. The magistrate heard that the cost of the damage was over $26,000. When questioned why he committed the acts, Gerod replied, “I have no reason”. He was unrepresented by an attorney. Gerod told the magistrate he worked as a security officer, but was unable to secure work for the last two years.