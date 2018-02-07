Man falls off party boat; threatens to sue

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

A partygoer who fell off a party boat when the vessel’s railing gave way during a cruise in Chaguaramas, last year, has threatened to sue the owner and operator of Top Cat Cruises.

Sona Bissoon’s lawyers Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Robert Abdool-Mitchell have written to the owner of Top Cat Cruises, who operates the Top Cat, alleging negligence.

Bissoon, of Harris Village, South Oropouche, attended the Waist’d 2017 party cruise on October 13. On the return trip to the BlackJack Marina in Chaguaramas, he was leaning on a railing on the rear port side of the Top Cat when it gave way.

Bissoon fell overboard but was not heard because of the loud music.

Abdool-Mitchell said it was only after Bissoon’s friend Neil Coolman saw the broken raining, he realised what happened.

The boat at that time was two miles off Carrera island, and according to the attorney “ the cruise continued without stopping.”

“No one even bothered to throw a life jacket.”

Bissoon screamed for help and eventually gave up, choosing instead to swim to shore.

Half-an-hour later, he was rescued by the Coast Guard and dropped off at the marina.

The lawyer said Bissoon has not heard from the owners or operators of the vessel since the incident nor has an apology been made.

Bissoon is asking for an update on the investigation into what caused the railing to give way.

“By virtue of our client being aboard your vessel, there was a duty of care owed to him lawfully which through the negligence of your members of staff and crew members was breached.

“There were no emergency procedures put in place to assist our client when he fell overboard. No crew members assisted in throwing a floatation device to assist him.

“In these circumstances that you breached your duty to our client to keep him reasonably safe during the cruise as is your duty as a public service provider of pleasure cruises,” Abdool-Mitchell.

The letter calls for the operator to reply within 28 days and say whether they accepted liability for failing to take steps to keep patrons safe and hosting a party on board a boat with a defective railing.