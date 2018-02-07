Jon Russ keen to replicate 2015 form

OFF SPINNER Jon Russ Jagessar is relishing the opportunity to join the TT Red Force at the ongoing Regional Super50 tournament, after he was named as a replacement player for the competition.

Jagessar, bowling all-rounder Rayad Emrit and young batsman Kamil Pooran, have been called up to the Red Force squad.

The trio will replace Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis and Sheldon Cottrell who are leaving the Red Force to join the Windies for the World Cup qualifiers starting in March. The Red Force will face Hampshire in their next match on Friday from 9 am. Mohammed, Lewis and Cottrell are expected to play in that match, and possibly the following match on Sunday against Barbados Pride, before leaving for the qualifiers. Under tournament rules, only players called to West Indies duty can be replaced, so TT squad will be a player short when Narine leaves for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Red Force, after losing their Super50 opener badly to Barbados, are on an impressive three-match winning streak, led by Narine and Lewis.

Jagessar will join a solid TT spin attack which comprises Khary Pierre, Imran Khan and Narine, who is the leading wicket taker in the tournament. The mystery spinner has already grabbed 14 wickets from four matches which includes a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul. Narine will only be available for the first eight matches of the tournament, as he is contracted to play in the PSL which starts on February 22.

Jagessar said he is elated to join the Red Force team. “I was sort of expecting (the call up), but I am always glad to represent Red Force and represent the colours again. I have been training all along and I am glad to know that all the hard work paid off.”

Jagessar is not feeling pressured joining TT’s strong spin bowling attack.

“No, I am not feeling pressured. I was put in that position already and I performed well and I am just looking to do the same,” he said.

Can he fill the void when Narine eventually leaves if Red Force advance to the semi-finals?

“There is no replacement for Sunil Narine, he is best in the world I think and I wish him all the best in his endeavours. I am just looking forward to joining the team and doing my best.”

Jagessar said whether it is taking wickets or containment, he is ready to do whatever is required of him. “My first 50-over tournament (2015), I was the leading wicket taker for Red Force and that speaks for itself. I am a wicket taker, but I could also contain when given the job. Based on the day (and) whatever the team requires me to do, I think I have the experience and the talent to get the job done.”