Hillview edge Naps by three runs

Fatima’s Joshua Araujo-Wilson hits a shot against Barrackpore Secondary in a Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League match at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo, yesterday.

KAREEM Muradali got five wickets to lead Hillview College to an exciting three-run win over Naparima College in a top of the table clash in round three of the PowerGen Secondary Schools 50-over Cricket League, yesterday.

The match saw both teams fielding a number of national and West Indies youth cricketers. Batting first at the Naparima College Ground in San Fernando, Hillview were bundled out for 99 in 30 overs.

National Under-19 cricketer Sachin Seecharan top scored with 19, while West Indies Under-19 player Kirstan Kallicharan, who recently returned from the ICC Under-19 World Cup, scored 17. National youth spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh was the top bowler for Naparima, taking five for 27. Cephas Cooper, another West Indies Under-19 player, snatched two for 15.

Cooper led Naparima’s reply with a knock of 24 but they were dismissed just shy for 96 in 37.1 overs. Troy Sukraj also battled with an unbeaten 20, but Muradali took five for 14 to limit Naparima. Seecharan grabbed two for 17, while national Under-19 player Navin Bidaisee snatched two for 28.

In other matches, Fatima College defeated Barrackpore West Secondary by six wickets; Presentation College, Chaguanas got past Carapichaima East Secondary by eight wickets; St Benedict’s College recorded a five-wicket win over Signal Hill Secondary.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Hillview 99 (30 overs) (Sachin Seecharan 19, Kirstan Kallicharan 17, Avinash Mahabirsingh 5/27, Cephas Cooper 2/15) vs Naparima 96 (37.1 overs) (Cephas Cooper 24, Troy Sukraj 20 not out, Kareem Muradali 5/14, Seecharan 2/17, Navin Bidaisee 2/28). Hillview won by three runs.

Barrackpore West 109 (32.2 overs) (Brandon Singh 24, Aaron Nanan 18, Jacob Young-Cassim 3/12, Josh Dookie 4/27) vs Fatima 110/4 (26.5 overs) (J Dookie 41 not out, Andel Nicholas 34 not out, Shazan Mohammed 3/16). Fatima won by six wickets.

Carapichaima East 132 (31.1 overs) (James Duncan 34, Tariq Khan 27, Jayden Seales 3/27, Joel Sutherland 2/18, Aneil Pitiram 2/5, Isaiah Ali 2/32) vs Presentation, Chaguanas 133/2 (25.3 overs) (Shiva Ragoobar 36, A Pitiram 33 not out, J Sutherland 14 not out). Presentation won by eight wickets.

Signal Hill 161 (34.4 overs) (Joshua James 100, Jonathan Frederick 4/34, Josiah Bruno 3/7, Mbeki Joseph 3/41) vs St Benedict’s 162/5 (39.4 overs) (M Joseph 61, Kevon Hewitt 23; Daveon Shanghie 2/36). St Benedict’s won by five wickets.