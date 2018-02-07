Dulalchan: "We need 1100 more police"
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodath Dulalchan said the police service needs at least 1100 more police officers to effectively tackle crime.
There are over 7000 police officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at this time.
"As it stands now we are in fact short of 1100 police officers, and I feel if we get that number through recruitment we would be able to make that kind of dent in the crime situation through a policing standpoint."
He made the statement while speaking to the media about security arrangements for Carnival 2018, at the weekly police press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, minutes ago.