Despite strife in US, Cardi B happy to be in T&T
The much-anticipated return of hip-hop superstar Cardi B, to TT began with fanfare this afternoon, as the 25-year-old "Bodak Yellow", hitmaker was met with moko jumbies, masqueraders and a traditional rhythm section band at the Piarco International Airport.
Speaking with reporters during a brief reception ceremony, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, said she was overwhelmed with the reception and said despite tensions in the US, she was happy to be back home in the country of her mother.
Cardi is part of a star lineup expected to perform at soca star Bunji Garlin's event, Big Bad Soca later tonight.