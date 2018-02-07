1972 Olympian Armstrong motivates Arima Boys

Ainsley Armstrong, back centre, holds up the Atlantic National Primary Schools Football trophy as members of the victorious Arima Boys Government team, coach and principal pose yesterday at the school compound at King Street, Arima.

JOEL BAILEY

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago Olympic athlete Ainsley Armstrong has urged the students of his alma mater, Arima Boys Government Primary School, to stay focused on their goals and avoid a life of crime.

Armstrong paid a visit to the school yesterday morning to present watches to members of their football team who copped the Atlantic National Primary Schools Football League title in November last year.

The 65-year-old Armstrong, who featured in the 100 and 200 metres at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, West Germany and 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada, said he wanted to give the players “something that they can say ‘my gosh, this is great’.”

He said, “They will always remember this day, every time they look at (it).”

Armstrong also encouraged the children to stay clear of criminal activities.

“We associate a gang with criminal activity,” said Armstrong. “Join a (group), but not criminal elements. Too many kids nowadays thinking a gang means you have to go out there and do wrong. We have to let the kids understand to join a proper (group).”

Armstrong admitted his focus was strictly on his track and field career, even to the detriment of his primary school education – he twice failed the Common Entrance examination. But with the encouragement of his coaches, he did not sought to become qualified and was able to earn an Associate of Arts degree, later teaching in TT and the United States for over two decades.

Armstrong, who made his Olympic debut at age 19, is the father of Aaron Armstrong, who was a member of the TT men’s 4x100-metre relay team that clinched silver at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.Their medals could be upgraded to gold, depending on the outcome of Jamaican Nesta Carter’s appeal for a positive drug test.

Arima Boys football coach Trevor McIntosh was happy with the gesture shown by Armstrong and feels proud.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t really explain, just to receive the recognition. Most of the time you participate (but) your hard work is really unseen. To be rewarded after months of training is a feeling of joy.”

Also expressing his appreciation for Armstrong’s gesture was school principal Kurt Fleming.

“Ainsley Armstrong has come back to make a representation in the form of tokens to our boys for the outstanding contributions they have made.

“Today is a red-letter day in Arima Boys Government School,” Fleming added. “We are elated.

We want to say thanks to Ainsley Armstrong. Words cannot fully express my gratitude towards him.”

Fleming said, “My boys are given a catalyst to understand that they can achieve.

This year we have decided to keep our Sports (Day) in his honour, and that will be held in June.”