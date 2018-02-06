Judge throws out FFOS’ Manzanilla highway lawsuit
Justice Kevin Ramcharan yesterday dismissed the FFOS’ legal challenge of the decision by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to issue a certificate of environmental clearance for the highway extension.
As he threw out all 14 grounds of contention raised by the environmental group, Ramcharan also ruled that it was filed outside of the three-month period for bringing such challenges.
He said he was not satisfied that the FFOS raised arguable grounds which had a realistic prospect of success if it went to trial.
The FFOS also challenged the decision by the EMA to issue a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) to the Ministry of Works for a 5,000-metre highway from the Cumuto Main Road to Guaico Trace in Sangre Grande.
In its lawsuit, FFOS contended the CEC was “unreasonable, illegal, procedurally improper, irrational, null and void and of no effect.”