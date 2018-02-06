Cops say child porn video not local

Germaine Moore.

JENSEN LA VENDE

The child porn video that enraged the country last week is not local and the man seen recording a child performing oral sex on himself surrendered to US police this morning.

According to officers attached to this country's Child Protection Unit, the man identified as Germaine Moore, 44, is currently being held at Elmore County Jail after surrendering at 2.30am. Another man identified as Jerrell Washington of Detroit was charged with distributing the video.

Police said last week since the child denied it was her there was little they could do and sent the video to their counterparts in Interpol.

Officers responded earlier today saying that the video originated in the US and the suspect surrendered.

Police said the child in the video possessed great similarities with the one who visited the St Clair Police Station with her mother last Thursday, with subtle differences. The woman was then referred to the Child Protection Unit at the Belmont Police Station.

According to the Daily Mail, Moore faces charges of sexual assault of a child, distribution of a video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Moore also faces 11 felony charges in Detroit, where prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted three girls from 2011 to 2017. They say the assaults happened at his home in Detroit and in Alabama.

The video which was circulated on social media was shared worldwide. It was reported that the victim has been located and is safe. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers issued warrants Monday for Moore. Alabama police, where Moore surrendered said his wife was also detained but was not cooperating, the article stated.

Local, regional and international police have advised their citizens that sharing the video, no mater the noblest of intentions is a criminal offence.