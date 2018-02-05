Two killed in Laventille and Diego Martin

NALINEE SEELAL

THE murders of two men in Laventille and Diego Martin on Sunday pushed the murder toll to 64 for the year thus far. In the first incident, the Diego Martin man was killed on his return from a beach lime with friends and relatives.

According to reports, Kendal Dowden, 39, of Season Trace, Bagatelle, was at home unpacking wet clothes when he was called outside, at about 5 pm, by a man known to him. Dowden went to the front of his house and was seen speaking with a man while another man sat in a white Nissan Tiida car.

During the conversation, several explosions were heard by Dowden’s relatives who rushed to the front of the house just in time to see the driver of the driver of the car fleeing the scene with the gunman. Dowden died shortly after.

Police investigators said yesterday that the driver of the car abandoned it a short distance away after he experienced a tire blow-out. The car was removed by Homicide officers and it was revealed that it bore false number plates. It was traced to Econo Car rentals from Cocorite and police are trying to ascertain who was the renter.

At about 6.50 pm, 36-year-old Junior Weeks of Ashley Street, Laventille was at Bugler Trace when several shots rang out. Residents found Weeks in a pool of blood. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.