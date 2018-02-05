TT hockey men edge South Africa in warm-up
TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s hockey team registered their second straight victory, as they continue preparations for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, which begins tomorrow in Berlin, Germany.
Following an 8-4 win over Netherlands club team Venlo Heren I in their third and final game of a week-long camp in the Dutch-speaking nation, the TT men got the better of South Africa in a warm-up match 2-1 in Berlin yesterday.
Akim Toussaint and Mikel Pierre were the goal-getters for Trinidad and Tobago.
The Raphael Govia-coached TT were beaten in their first two practice games in Europe – both against Netherlands club HC Den Bosch Heren I, on Tuesday (7-4) and on Wednesday (7-6).
There will be little time to rest for the TT squad as they oppose Russia in their final warm-up game in Berlin today.
TT play their opening Pool A game of the World Cup against the Czech Republic tomorrow morning before facing Poland in the evening. They face Australia and Kazakhstan on Thursday and Germany on Friday 9 to conclude Pool A action.
The Indoor Hockey World Cup will end on Sunday.
TT squad: Solomon Eccles (captain), Ron Alexander, Jordan Reynos, Aidan De Gannes, Andrew Vieira, Akim Toussaint, Mikel Pierre, Jordan Vieira, Kristien Emmanuel, Marcus James, Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano; Raphael Govia (coach), Darren Cowie (assistant coach).