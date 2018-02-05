SRP found dead at Police barracks
A Special Reserve Police constable with five years’ service was found dead near the motor pool section in the police barracks shortly after 9.10 pm on Sunday.
The officer was identified as 37-year-old Devon Creese. According to reports, Creese was on duty when he is believed to have complained of a dizzy spell.
Colleagues last saw him in the reception area of the motor pool office and when they made a check they saw him unconscious on the floor.
CPR was administered but he failed to respond and was taken to the St James Medical Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.
Creese’s colleagues said yesterday he was a chronic diabetic and was on medication for quite a while.
They said, despite his illness he enjoyed his job and was looking forward to his continued years in the service.
“It was his dream to become a police officer and when he gained entry into the Police Service he described it as one of the happiest moments of his life,” one of his colleagues said yesterday.
An autopsy is expected to be done today.