Republic Bank reiterates zero-tolerance position on fraud

Republic Bank Limited (RBL) is reiterating its zero-tolerance position on fraud.

Responding yesterday to Newsday's questions on the issue, Group Marketing and Communications GM Michelle Palmer-Keizer said, "Republic Bank exercises a zero-tolerance policy for fraud, whether from internal or external activity."

"Wherever a customer has been a victim of fraud, the bank executes a well-defined, standard process, focussed on having the issue resolved as soon as possible. The fraud issue itself is immediately investigated and where the alleged perpetrators have been found liable, the bank acts on it. Republic Bank is prepared to go to the full extent of the law in its treatment with fraud incidences and their perpetrators."

Palmer-Keizer also told Newsday RBL is committed to ensuring the financial safety of the banking public and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that fraud is prevented and that, should it occur, those responsible are brought to justice.