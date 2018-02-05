PNM MPs: No problem with picong

Nicole Olivierre.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi and People’s National Movement (PNM) Member of Parliament for La Brea, Nicole Olivierre have both said they had no problem with many of the songs at Saturday’s Calypso Fiesta being critical of the PNM and the Government.

Al-Rawi, who is also San Fernando West MP, said, “I was at the event and it was marvelous. I was the recipient of much love and much advice for which I am eternally grateful. It was superb.” He continued, “The social commentary is a tribute to our democracy and the very hard economic troubles that we have been navigating.”

Olivierre, who is also Parliamentary Secretary in the Energy Ministry, said she has been a supporter of this country’s arts and culture for a long time. The former Energy Minister said she is a person who appreciates a good calypso and the right of calypsonians to freely express themselves through song. The PNM MP said she has no problem with any calypso being critical, “as long as its in good taste.”