Penal man killed in accident

STILL mourning the death of her daughter, a Penal mother awoke yesterday to find out that her 37-year-old son died in, what police said was, a hit and run accident.

Dead is Anthony Cyrus, also called Simon, of Rampersad Trace off Clarke Road. Police said he was knocked down at about 11.30 pm on Sunday while returning home from drinking at a Rochard Road bar.

Residents of Rampersad Trace found his body at about 5 am. Cyrus, a father of two, worked as a welder and fabricator. He lived alone.

His mother Kamla Cyrus, 61, recalled that over a year ago her 34-year-old daughter died from cancer.

The mother of four believed she received a premonition on Sunday night that something was wrong, but never imagined receiving news of her son’s death.

“Last night for some reason, I just could not fall asleep. At about 2 am I fell asleep and I believe that was a sign,” said Kamla.

The grieving mother described Cyrus as a “good boy” who had a bad habit – drinking. She said Cyrus visited her on January 1.

“He told me he was going to stop drinking and that he was going to buy a car. In my mind, I know he was not going to stop drinking.

“He used to cuss people when he drink. Otherwise, Simon was a good boy.” Cyrus’ slippers were still on the road when Newsday visited the area yesterday. An autopsy was expected to be performed yesterday. Penal police are investigating.