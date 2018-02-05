National Trust launches junior programme

Students listen to a lecture by Prof Bridget Brereton at the launch of the National Trust Junior Program at Presentation College in San Fernando recently.

With a lecture presented by Prof Bridget Brereton, the National Trust launched its junior programme at Presentation College, San Fernando last week. The lecture, titled Trinidad Social and Cultural History up to 1962/70, was the first hosted by the trust specifically for secondary school students.

National Trust Junior will be the youth arm of the trust, through which the organisation will seek to involve young people in activities related to history and conservation.

Although the programme has already begun, National Trust CEO Valerie Taylor said there will be a formal launch later this year. In an interview after the lecture, Taylor said the trust already has junior membership. The programme, however, would provide for schools to become official National Trust Schools, allowing for students and teachers to benefit from special invitations to lectures and events as well as discounts.

The trust is also planning a vacation camp to sensitise students to careers in history. In her opening remarks, Taylor encouraged students to study history and consider the numerous career paths available to them in this field. The trust also plans to lobby Government to award scholarships in areas such as archaeology, a historical architecture and museum studies. Taylor added that the school tour was part of a drive to increase youth membership.

The schools present at the lecture were St Benedict’s College, St Joseph’s Convent, St. Stephen’s College, Holy Faith Convent, ASJA Boys’ College, Naparima Girls’ High School, Naparima College, Parvati Girls’ Hindu College and the host, Presentation College.