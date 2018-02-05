Music on the rocks

Kees Dieffrenthaller headlines Tuesday on the Rocks at O2 Park Chaguaramas, tomorrow.

KES The Band has been enjoying one of its best Carnival seasons to date and is expected to take the energetic performance to another level with tomorrow’s fifth instalment of the mega-concert, Tuesday on the Rocks (TOTR5). Staged at O2 Park in Chaguaramas, this event is expected to attract local and international fans this year.

The band is riding high with it infectious Carnival hit on the Folklore Riddim titled Hello. The popular song has also found favour with pan arrangers and will be played in National Panorama final on February 10 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

“Hello is such a simple, but powerful greeting,” said lead singer Kees Dieffenthaller, about the significance of the song’s refrain. “It’s one of those things that can literally make or break someone’s day – depending on how and if it is said and what tone is used. That’s why this song has connected with people of all ages and stages and stations in life because its such a fundamental greeting, but its one that’s become so rare in today’s world of technology and innovation,” Dieffenthaller said in a media release.

“The theme of this year’s concert event is When We Combine cause that’s what we always want our music to do –bring people together– and just saying Hello is one the first building blocks to collaboration…, he said.”

Nico and VinzThis collaboration will manifest on stage at TOTR 5 with a diverse array of talent among them are international superstars Nico and Vinz who will perform their smash hit, Am I Wrong.

Jamaican dancehall legend Red Rat returns to Trinidad Carnival for the first time in many years and will join soca stars Blaxx, Nadia Batson, Shal Marshall and Patrice Roberts on stage.

The next generation of soca talent –Erphaan Alves, Turner, Nailah Blackman and two-time Soca Monarch Voice are scheduled to appear and perform their hit songs. Lujoe The Gifted, a very entertaining group of musicians whose repertoire includes an eclectic mix of genres, will open the show from 8 pm. The entertainment continues to 2 am.

“We always stress that this event is not a typical fete,” Dieffenthaller said, “but, in fact, it is a full-on concert that we put on at Carnival time because of the magical energy that exists within our national festival.

Carnival itself is a living breathing organism that brings people together from all around the world and from really diverse musical, economic and social backgrounds – it’s a celebration of life and freedom, music and culture and also a showcase of what all of these different and diverse people, positive minds, hearts and spirits can create and share together.”