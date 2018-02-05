Just In
Monday 5 February 2018
Missing woman’s vehicle found burnt in Caroni

Photo of Singh's burnt out Nissan Tiida

The burnt vehicle of missing Xtra Foods supervisor, Coreen Singh was found along the Caroni Savannah Road at around 2 am Monday by motorists, who reported the abandoned vehicle to officers of the Central Division.

According to relatives, Singh, 25 of Carapo left home at around 5 pm on Friday to visit her ex-husband in Chaguanas to finalise their divorce but never returned home.

Newsday spoke to a relative this morning who expressed concern over the discovery of her vehicle and is asking anyone with information on her aunt's whereabouts to contact the family.

