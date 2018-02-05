Missing woman’s vehicle found burnt in Caroni
The burnt vehicle of missing Xtra Foods supervisor, Coreen Singh was found along the Caroni Savannah Road at around 2 am Monday by motorists, who reported the abandoned vehicle to officers of the Central Division.
According to relatives, Singh, 25 of Carapo left home at around 5 pm on Friday to visit her ex-husband in Chaguanas to finalise their divorce but never returned home.
Newsday spoke to a relative this morning who expressed concern over the discovery of her vehicle and is asking anyone with information on her aunt's whereabouts to contact the family.