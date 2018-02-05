Man stabbed to death during botched robbery

A Santa Cruz man was fatally stabbed during a robbery attempt mere metres from the home of his girlfriend last night.

The man, who has only been identified as Phillips or "Horses", reportedly left the home of his girlfriend at around 8 pm last night and returned two hours later with multiple stab wounds.

When asked what happened, he said he was confronted by two men who attempted to rob him.

Phillips was taken to the Santa Cruz Fire Station and was later convened to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by officers of the Northeastern Division where he died.