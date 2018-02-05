Grande residents ‘Chip 2 Burn’ for Carnival
Masqueraders in Sangre Grande are getting their Carnival bodies in shape with a series of fitness workouts.
Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Councillor Terry Rondon opened the Pumpfidenzz Fitness Life “Chip 2 Burn” walk and workout event at Birdie Square, Sangre Grande on Saturday morning.
Rondon joined Pumpfidenzz Fitness Life instructors Chris Portillo and Ceula Portillo as over 100 fitness fanatics chipped their way from Birdie Square along the Eastern Main Road to San Louis Recreation Ground, Guaico, where they continued with their unique Sokafit routines.
The event was free to the public and followed the recent hosting of an aerobics burnout last week that was well attended.
This Carnival week there will be Zumba sessions at Birdie Square everyday until Thursday as men and women push their bodies to the limit to get as fit as possible for Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Chairman Rondon, in a recent interview with Newsday, said he was heartened by the response from the public and is hoping to maintain the fitness sessions throughout the year to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle and impress upon them the importance of exercising regularly.