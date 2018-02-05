Garcia: Stakeholders working to fix Carapachaima
EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia says stakeholders are working together to map out a plan to resolve issues at the Carapichaima East Secondary School which remains closed.
The school had been closed since the term started on January 8 and the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) said teachers are staying away because of health and safety concerns over a pigeon infestation at the school.
Garcia, speaking during a telephone interview on Monday, reported there was a meeting on Friday about the situation at the school with all stakeholders including TTUTA, the National Parent Teachers' Association, the principal and school supervisors.
“We are mapping out a plan for a speedy resolution of the problem.”