Funeral home driver charged for fake CXC certificate to enter police service

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

A DRIVER with L Armstrong Funeral Home has been granted in the sum of $20,000 after he appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Monday charged with producing a fake CXC certificate when he applied to obtain admission into the TT Police Service.

Daniel Medica, 30, of Simeon Road, Petit Valley, allegedly went to the Police Training Academy with a fake CXC certificate, last Thursday, during the recruitment and selection process for the police service.

He was immediately held for questioning and later charged by officers of the Fraud Squad. Medica was initially granted bail, set at $100,000, by a Justice of the Peace but this amount was reduced when he appeared before Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the Port of Spain First Court.

He was represented by attorney Karunaa Bisramsingh and ordered to return to court next month.

Last month, a 24 year-old mother of a one-year-old boy also appeared in court for allegedly uttering a false CXC certificate when she applied to become a municipal police officer at its recruitment drive.