Former champs square off in schools cricket

TWO of powerhouses in the PowerGen Secondary Schools 50-over Cricket League will square off when Hillview College and Naparima College battle in round three at Naparima College Ground in San Fernando, from 10 am, today.

Hillview are the defending champions, while Naparima were the winners in 2015. Both teams will aim to maintain their perfect records after recording victories in the opening two matches. Justyn Gangoo was the star for Naparima in the last round, taking three for 12 and scoring an unbeaten 56 to lead Naparima to a convincing six-wicket win over Barrackpore West Secondary.

Hillview were led by Sachin Seecharan and Navin Bidaisee against St Benedict’s College in the last round. Seecharan cracked 109 not out, while Bidaisee scored 103 to guide Hillview to a massive 218-run win.

In other matches today, Fatima College and Barrackpore West Secondary play at Fatima Ground in Mucurapo; Carapichaima East and Presentation College, Chaguanas face off at Beaucarro Ground in Freeport; St Benedict’s tackle Signal Hill Secondary at Daren Ganga Recreational Ground in Barrackpore.

TODAY’S FIXTURES:

Naparima College vs Hillview College, Naparima

Fatima College vs Barrackpore West Secondary, Fatima

Carapichaima East Secondary vs Presentation Chaguanas College, Beaucarro Ground

St Benedict’s College vs Signal Hill Secondary, Daren Ganga Recreational Ground