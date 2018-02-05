Fire blaze TSTT in Courts netball

UWI’s Sanya Jarvis, centre, attempts to intercept a pass to UTT’s Aquila Blugh, left, in a Courts All Sectors Netball League match at the Maloney Indoor Facility, last month.

FIRE WERE too hot to handle for TSTT last Thursday, in a Championship Division fixture of the All Sectors Netball League.

At the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence in Macoya, Fire prevailed by a 40-28 scoreline, due to a mammoth effort from Cameisha Leslie, who delivered 32 goals from 52 attempts.

The goal-shoot got useful support from Pearl St John, who notched eight goals from 14 efforts. For TSTT, Sophia Harper struck 11 from 20, Chanteal Perry 10 from 12 and Candace Gibbs five from seven. Fire had a 14-6 edge after the first quarter, a 21-15 lead at the half and a 28-21 lead entering the final quarter.

Police strolled to a 47-19 triumph over Jabloteh in the earlier of back-to-back matches on the day.

Goal-shoot Donessa Wickham did the damage for the Police outfit with 26 from 36, while goal-attacks Giselle Norton (11 from 19) and Jeselle Navarro (10 from 19) were the other goal-getters.

Jabloteh, who trailed 14-5, 24-10 and 39-14 at the respective intervals, were reliant on Simone Bartholomew, who notched 14 from 29 while Lilia Cameron had four from seven and Samantha Lewis got one from five.

Earlier in the week, UWI and PYC (Police Youth Club) both registered comfortable victories over USC (University of the Southern Caribbean) and Jabloteh respectively, in the Alternate Division.

In the first match of a double-header last Tuesday, at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence in Macoya, UWI defeated USC 24-13 courtesy of Shuntelle Morris (14 from 29) and Sharon Hackett (10 from 22). Scoring for USC were Carla Victor (seven from 13) and Michelle Williams (six from 11).

Kaliyah Cooper had a game-high 24 from 36 while Cheryse Aguillera contributed 21 from 42 as PYC hammered Jabloteh 45-13 in the latter fixture.

PYC led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter, 27-8 at the half and 36-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Getting on the scoresheet for Jabloteh were Shian Beharry (five from nine), Correne Torres (four from five), Jaime Dookeran (three from six), Chantal Francis (one from one).

The All Sectors Netball League is currently on a Carnival break, but matches will resume on February 15.