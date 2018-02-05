Bank clerk charged with stealing bank’s money
A 22-year-old bank clerk has been charged with siphoning monies from customers’ accounts totaling just over $.3 million.
Stephanie Elie’s bail, which was set at $.25 million by a Justice of the Peace on Friday, remained unchanged when she appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the Port of Spain First Court, yesterday.
The 14 charges were read out to her in court.
Police said during the period September 2017 to January 2018, a total of $315,700 was discovered missing from the accounts of several Republic Bank customers without their consent and knowledge.
According to the charges, the money was stolen from the bank’s Valpark and Grand Bazaar branches during the period September 2017 to January, totalling $315,700.
Elie, of Malabar, a teller employed with Republic Bank in Valsayn, was arrested and charged on 14 counts of larceny by Cpl Joseph-Francis, last week.
Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie of the Fraud Squad led the investigations and was assisted by Insps Ramdani Dipchan, Mathura, Griffith and Cpl McQueen.