Angostura global cocktail challenge this Sunday

Eleven of the world’s finest bartenders will demonstrate their inventiveness and skill as they find creative uses for world-famous Angostura aromatic bitters, Angostura orange bitters, the company’s rums and Amaro di Angostura at a cocktail competition on Carnival Sunday.

Each finalist survived the fierce rivalry of the early rounds of the challenge, in which 260 participants competed from 47 countries. Only the best of the best have made it to TT.

According to a press release from Angostura, in the final round contestants must make two cocktails in just seven minutes: A rum cocktail (made with one or more of Angostura’s rums, its bitters and/or its orange bitters and an Amaro Cocktail, made with Amaro di Angostura.

The winner takes home US$10,000, the title of Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge Champion 2018 and a two-year contract as Angostura Global Brand Ambassador.

Individual trophies will also be awarded for Best Rum Cocktail and Best Freestyle Cocktail. Judging the competition will be a world-famous panel led by renowned drinks personality Mike Ryan, Director of Bars at Kimpton Hotels, with more than 15 years of experience in mixology, bartender education and developing new bar concepts.

The other five judges are Monica Berg, holder of the Linie Honorary Award for ambassadorship for Norwegian food & drink; JJ Goodman, founder and owner of The London Cocktail Club bar group; Sandrae Lawrence of The Cocktail Lovers magazine; Neal Ramdhan of Trinidad and Tobago, the Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge Champion 2016 and; Carol Homer-Caesar, Angostura’s Senior Manager - Blending, New Product Development and Quality Assurance.

The eleven finalists include Leesha Marcellin of Antigua, Martin Tummino of Argentina, Daniel Gregory of Australia, Maximiliano Vallée Valletta of Canada, Pedro Martínez of France, Johnny Mansour of Lebanon, Joshua Ivanovic of Malaysia, Ray Letoa of New Zealand, Kishion Guillaume of Trinidad and Tobago, Thomas Kirk of the UK and Alexander Kirles of the USA.

The competition will be held at The House of Angostura in Laventille. For more information visit www.AngosturaGlobalCocktailChallenge.com.