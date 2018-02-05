AmChamTT, US Embassy host member seminar

AmChamTT's Member Engagement with the US Embassy: The American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AmChamTT), in collaboration with the US Embassy in TT, hosted its first Member Business Engagement Seminar on February 1 at the Hilton Trinidad. (L-R) Kevin Ogely, Deputy Embassy Consular Officer; Kyle Fonay, Embassy Political and Economic Officer; Nirad Tewarie, CEO AmChamTT and AJ Jagelski, Embassy Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy TT. PHOTO COURTESY AMCHAMTT.

AMCHAMTT, in collaboration with the US Embassy, recently hosted its first Member Business Engagement seminar. The chamber said business travel facilitation was high on the agenda of the last Thursday’s event at Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain.

“Embassy officials stated that the US was very open to and interested in travel and investment between the two countries. They indicated that on average four out of five persons applying for visas are successful with their application.”

Another topic of discussion was pre-clearance into the US. AmChamTT reminded that is has been advocating for such with the current and previous administrations here in TT.

The panel also addressed concerns relating to taxation, terrorism and anti-money laundering legislation.

The chamber believes that having pre-clearance into the US at Piarco International Airport, Piarco “would offer clear advantages in terms of fostering a better relationship with the US as well as positioning TT as a portal for increased business travel throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

AmChamTT added that embassy officials emphasised the importance of the US’s relationship with TT and spoke to the implementation of the US-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016.

This is seen as a means of expanding US engagement and its strengthening relationship within the Caribbean. “They continue to invest in the TT community through work with organisations in the areas of at-risk youth, community safety, security, disability rights, and entrepreneurship.”

The seminar is part of efforts by AmChamTT and the US Embassy to create an avenue to address any questions or concerns businesses may have concerning trade and business relations with the US.