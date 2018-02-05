3canal to bring down Power

WITH the staging of its14th annual Carnival show, 3canal is aiming to bring down the power at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s from tonight.

The presentation titled Power will also feature the cut + clear crew live and introduce This Generation also known as The Black Box Crew.

This year, 3canal celebrates its 21st year of music empowerment by exploring the idea of Power in it’s many myriad forms and to question what is Power, and how it manifests in our living reality today, the group said in a media release.

“The assumption is we all have it; power/the power’ that is, and the belief is, it’s a simple matter of claiming it and bringing it down and spreading it all around.

Well easier said than done, as the struggle for power is as real today as it ever was and right now the battle is on; so ban yuh belly for what is to come,” 3canal said in the release.

The show will highlight 3canal’s wide range of music, tied in with the fundamental Baptist and Orisha rhythms.

“The first act is a tribute to the people ... Act One sets up as an ‘Initiation/Right of Passage’ of the new generation of rapso warriors and Act 2, aka This Generation, marks the ‘passing of the torch and the coming of age’ of this new generation of expression, in the form of The Black Box Crew,” the release said.

The new generation is a dynamic group of young artists who have been working and creating out of The Big Black Box, under the mentorship and direction of 3canal. Among them are Jelae Stroude Mitchell as The Rude Gyal Rapso Feminist, Randy Stanley as Mizz Jinnay and The Brothers Thomas –Mogabi + Shermake.

This show pays tribute to, and is heavily influenced by the work of master storyteller Earl Lovelace and his “thesis” of Carnival as rebellion –as a means of exploring self and “re-presenting” self are elaborated amongst the cast of vibrant, larger-than-life characters, the release said.

The presentation is written and directed by Wendell Manwarren and 3canal and The Black Box Crew will be backed by the cut + clear crew.

Choreography is by Deon Baptiste, Ian Baptiste, Jelae Stroude Mitchell, Tricia Rea Boyce and Trevorn Cudjoe. Costuming is by Meiling and her team headed by Zidelle Henry.

The lighting design has been crafted by Celia Wells with set design by Sean Leonard.

The show runs from tonight to Saturday from 8.30 pm.