Richards, Gordon cop medals at US meets
TRINIDAD and Tobago duo Jereem Richards and Lalonde Gordon earned gold and bronze respectively in track and field meets in USA.
At the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in New Mexico on Friday, Richards sprinted to victory in heat one in 20.52 seconds which was fast enough to win gold in the men’s 200m event. The time by Richards was the third fastest in the world this year.
There were 13 heats in total featuring almost 50 athletes with the top three athletes over the heats earning medals. Fellow TT athlete Akanni Hislop of Louisiana State University also performed creditably. Hislop won heat three in 21.15 which landed him a fifth place finish overall.
Gordon copped bronze in the men’s 400m at the 111th New York Road Runners Millrose Games at The Armory’s New Balance Track and Field Centre in New York, yesterday.
Gordon stopped the clock in 47.24, finishing behind Americans Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood. Cherry won gold in 46.46 and Norwood took silver in 46.75.