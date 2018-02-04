Repairs for schools

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

Repair work at the San Juan Boys’ and Girls’ Primary schools are expected to begin this week, the Education Ministry has assured parents of students attending the schools. In a media release on the weekend, the ministry said concerns of parents are being addressed.

Approval was granted for the release of funds for major repairs to the shed at 60 Second Street, San Juan. This is an area where students and teachers await transport to their temporary location at Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna. Last week, parents protested in front of the temporary school and called on the ministry to repair the shed and toilet facilities at 60 Second Street.

They also called for the resumption of works to complete the new schools at San Juan, among other issues. “The Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) will also engage a contractor to undertake a complete overhaul of the toilet facilities at the venue. Three new toilets will also be installed to provide better facilities for the students and teachers who use this facility daily,” the release said. The repairs, being treated as an emergency, are expected to be completed within a week. Education Minister Anthony Garcia is expected to visit the schools sometime this week to tour the facilities and engage teachers and stakeholders.

The ministry assured the completion of the schools remains a priority and is on the list of 10 projects to be addressed when it recommences its reconstruction programme.