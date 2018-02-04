Phillips keen to resume Keep Moving programme

Michael Phillips

FORMER NATIONAL cyclist Michael Phillips is keen to resume the Keep Moving Fitness Sundays programme, which was stopped earlier this year due to financial constraints.

“We’re making some headway and I hoping to be able to reopen the programme,” said Phillips in a recent interview.

Phillips, a former chairman of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT), noted that the Massy Stores has shown a desire to assist in getting the programme back on track.

But he pointed out that he has received lots of feedback from people who have participated in the venture, which was a constant feature at the Diego Martin Highway.

“A lot of people have expressed their disappointments,” he said. “They understand the situation regards why it is we are at this point. We’ve been getting continuous calls (as to) when it will be resumed. So we’re working on that.”

With regard to people showing interest, Phillips said, “The stage really means a lot of different things to different people. There are opportunities to do aerobic classes and (some) look forward to doing it every week. There is a social and community element to it. There are people that are actually training for triathlon or cycling. There are parents (who) have no where else to take their kids to ride where there are no cars.

“The fact that so many people have been calling (means) we’ve done a good thing for the community for the time we’ve been running that programme.”