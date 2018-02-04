New champs to be crowned at Scarborough golf

NEW CHAMPIONS will be crowned at the 2018 Scarborough Cup, which comes off from February 23-25 at Tobago Plantations Golf Club, Lowlands.

Last year’s winners Shakar Beephan and Kumar Salick are not defending their Scarborough Cup title.

A total of 50 teams are expected to face the starter when the 2018 Scarborough Cup tees off at Lowlands.

The Scarborough Cup is a qualifier for the Sir Gary Sobers Golf Classic, to be held from April 26-29 in Barbados.

The top three teams will play at the Sir Gary Sobers Classic, and their prizes include accommodation, entry and car rental for four nights and five days.

This event is promoted by Caribbean Swing Promotions (CSP) and is one of five events that CSP promotes each year.

The format for the competition is the toughest in local team competitions.

Each day of the two-day competition, four holes are selected and deemed “booby holes”.

These holes are set up to be very difficult and both players’ scores must tally on them whereas on all the other holes, the best of each player score counts.

This presents a great physical and psychological challenge for the teams, as the holes play longer than normal.

The competition has been built along this format, which is unique to the Scarborough Cup.

Another unique feature of the Cup is that each team in the competition carries a name that is synonymous with the sport but comical.

Other teams choose to carry their corporate name “sponsor”.

The grand prizes in the tournament are sponsored by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and their associates in the industry such as Pirates Inn and Courtesy Rent-a-car.

Other sponsors are B-Mobile and Whan Tong Agencies.Entry closes on February 16. For more information call 755-7476.