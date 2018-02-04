Support for Paula Mae, very little for PNM, UNC

President-elect Paula Mae Weekes.

An opinion survey conducted by the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) over the past weeks found overwhelming support for Paula Mae Weekes as President but widespread disenchantment with the government whose popularity has dipped due to the crime wave, worsening socio-economic conditions, corruption and poor governance.

The government’s saving grace is that people do not view the opposition UNC as a viable alternative to replace the PNM. A large percentage of respondents express preference for a third force saying both major parties have failed them. The poll, conducted by Dr Vishnu Bisram, interviewed 450 respondents to reflect the demographics of the population.

Asked if they approve of the performance of the government, 27% said yes with 59% disapproving and 14% not offering an opinion.

Some 63% say they are worse off today than when they were in 2015; 15% say they are better off and the others (22%) offered no opinion or say their conditions were about the same as two and a half years ago.

Almost everyone said government is not doing enough to combat crime with 82% saying crime is impacting on their lifestyle and or work or domestic chores. Also, almost everyone complained that government is not doing enough to combat corruption or domestic abuse and violence against women. Sixty one per cent said race relations have worsened since 2015 with only 19% saying it has gotten better since then.

Queried if Petrotrin is being properly managed, 61% said no with only 21% saying yes and 18% no comment. On the choice for President, there is almost unanimous agreement on the pick of retired judge Paula Mae Weekes. She got the nod from 87% with only 2% opposing and the others offering no opinion.

While praising the two political parties for the unanimous agreement of the choice of Weekes as President, people have shown a general lack of interest in politics saying both the PNM and UNC have failed the nation.

They hope the two parties can agree to address other pressing issues like crime, corruption, the economy, etc.

The nation is almost evenly divided on the choice of party for governance and those preferring an alternative to the two dominant parties. A large majority is disenchanted with the PNM but are not attracted to the alternative UNC, in its current composition. If an election were to be held now, most voters say the PNM is likely to retain office.

However, a third of the respondents said they will consider a third political force depending on its composition, leadership, policy and programs.

They say they are looking for an inclusive party comprising people of integrity and good track record.