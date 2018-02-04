Monster, Outlaw shine at Regatta One

Limit Less taking part in the G Class of the TT Powerboat Association National Championships Regatta One held in Chaguaramas last Sunday. It was driven by Otis Walker alongside throttle man David Singh.

MOTUL Monster dominated the A Class category, while Mobil Outlaw swept all four races in the E Class when the TT Powerboat Association National Championships Regatta One was held in Chaguaramas, on January 28.

Motul Monster won three of the four events in the A Class category, where boats can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph. Motul Monster won sprint one ahead of second placed Big Thunder, Mr Solo Too and Iron Man. Cat Killer did not start the race because of a filter issue.

There was no stopping Motul Monster in sprint two as it finished ahead of Big Thunder again. Iron Man was third, followed by Mr Solo Too and Cat Killer.

In circuit one, Motul Monster failed to finish the race because of a torn propeller blade which allowed Big Thunder to capture first place.

Mr Solo Too took second spot, Iron Man was third while Cat Killer also failed to complete the event because of a filter issue. Motul Monster returned to winning ways in circuit two as Big Thunder had to settle for second place. Earning another third place finish was Iron Man, while Mr Solo Too (blown drive) and Cat Killer (filter issue) did not finish.

Mobil Outlaw finished ahead of Blue Ice in all four events in the E Class for boats that can travel a maximum speed of 80 mph. Only two boats participated in the E Class.

OTHER RESULTS

Sprint One

D Class

1 Ultra Rush

F Class

1 Fire Chief

2 Extreme Measures

Chris Gone Wild - Did Not Finish (DNF)

G Class

1 Limitless

2 Trident

3 Timeless

Sprint Two

D Class

1 Ultra Rush

F Class

1 Chris Gone Wild

2 Fire Chief

3 Extreme Measures

G Class

1 Trident

2 Timeless

Limitless - Disqualified

Circuit One

D Class

1 Ultra Rush

F Class

1 Fire Chief

2 Chris Gone Wild

Extreme Measures - DNS

G Class

1 Trident

2 Timeless

Limitless - DQ

Circuit Two

D Class (95 mph max)

1 Ultra Rush

F Class (70 mph max)

1 Fire Chief

Chris Gone Wild, Extreme Measures - Did Not Start (DNS)

G Class (60 mph)

1 Limitless

2 Trident

Timeless - DNS