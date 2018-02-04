JSC meets on PTSC

THE Land and Infrastructure Joint Select Committee (JSC) will hold a public hearing with officials from the the Public Transportation Service Corporation (PTSC) tomorrow (Tuesday) at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre at 10 am. The objective of the meeting is to discuss the PTSC’s bus service and the maintenance of buses. This committee is chaired by Independent Senator Stephen Creese.

Other members include Energy Minister Franklin Khan, Sports Minister Darryl Smith and Opposition Senator Wade Mark. This committee held three meetings last September with respect to the inter-island ferry service. The committee is still to submit its report on this matter to Parliament. Last August, the Cabinet appointed businessman Christian Mouttet as sole investigator into the procurement of the Ocean Flower II ferry and Cabo Star cargo vessel for the seabridge. That report has been submitted to the JSC and is also before the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

The Ocean Flower II left TT last December after undergoing dry docking in Chaguaramas.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert recently announced the acquisition of the US$17.4 million Galleons Passage for the seabridge. This new catamaran is expected to arrive in TT in April. There are no sittings of the House of Representatives or the Senate this week.