Hypolite guides Maestros to Under-13 football title
TT MAESTROS Football Institute won the Under-13 Youth Football Tournament when the Eighth Annual Veteran Footballers Foundation of TT (VFFOTT) Carnival Reunion Lime and Under-13 Youth Football Tournament was held at the St George’s College Recreation Grounds, yesterday.
There was no stopping Abdul Qudoos Hypolite as he scored a hat-trick to lead Maestros to a 3-0 win over Trincity Nationals in the final. For his heroic effort, Hypolite also won the MVP award. In the third place playoff, Trendsetter Hawks defeated Fyzabad Strikers FC on penalties after the match ended 0-0. Following the Under-13 tournament, an exhibition match between the VFFOTT North and South Masters was held, where past footballers from the 1960s to the 1990s came together for a day of fun and laughter. Edmund Homer scored a hat-trick to lead North to a 5-1 win over South. Oral Burgess and Stephen James scored one goal apiece for North, while current national senior men’s coach Dennis Lawrence found the back of the net for South. Lennox Sirjuesingh was the referee.