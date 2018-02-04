Hillview, Bishop Anstey splash to Schools Swim crowns

Hillview College Spartans presented with their trophy from Anjanie Ramesar-Soom, Manager, Corporate and Community Affairs, TSTT as they take home the Boys Combined Team division title at the bmobile National Secondary Schools’ Swim Meet.

HILLVIEW COLLEGE Spartans splashed to a hat-trick of titles in the Boys Combined Team division of this year’s bmobile National Secondary Schools’ Swim Meet which swam off at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva last Sunday. The event was organised by Tidal Wave Aquatics Swim Club.

The “Spartans”, led by coach Sterling Manchouck, amassed an overall total of 268 points on their way to victory for a third consecutive year. Holding on to runner-up position was St Mary’s College (205pts) while Fatima College (203pts) rounded off the top-three.

Since 2016, Hillview has continued to top the field in this category. There are three Secondary School meets (January, October and November) held each year and last Sunday’s victory has made it three-in-a-row for the boys in gold and maroon. The dominant marine outfit also copped the award for Best East School. Manchouck revealed that his team’s success comes from numerous hours of hard work and dedication in the pool.

“We train regularly,” he said. “I used to teach at Hillview but the water (swimming) is my real hobby. I train the non-competitive team and the competitive swimmers train with their respective clubs. I have about 50 to 60 non-competitive swimmers that train with me twice per week so we have strength in both areas. The boys have improved a lot. For the next six months we’ll be doing more technical work with the kids. We only stop for Christmas.”

In the Girls equivalent, Bishop Anstey High School (Port-of-Spain) dethroned 2017 division winners, Holy Name Convent Port of Spain, by a 12.5 point-margin. Bishop Anstey concluded their campaign on 271.5 points while Holy Name trailed with 259, followed by Bishop Anstey East, who tallied 235.5. The 2018 winners also received awards for the Best Competitive Girls and Best North School.

Altogether, over 350 students from 46 schools throughout Trinidad converged at the state-of-the-art facility for an exciting day of competition.

Bmobile presented two talented youngsters with a special male and female Top Competitor Award. Splashing to these accolades were 12-year old Sheni St Hillaire (Presentation College, San Fernando) and 14-year old De Nicha Lewis (Holy Name Convent) respectively.

Vice President of Marketing at TSTT, Camille Campbell, expressed pleasure with the high level of competitiveness displayed by these youngsters.

She also lauded the valiant efforts of the day’s two Top Competitor awardees. “Our involvement in this developmental Swim Meet over the years has been fundamental to the growth of our young swimmers. Athletes such as Sheni and De Nicha have joined a special group of champions that we celebrate at the end of each meet. We’d like to see them reach their full potential in this sport and be powerful role models for other young people to pursue their dreams,” said Campbell.

St Hillaire showed class in the Boys Under-12 category, bagging three gold medals in the butterfly (31.55 seconds), breaststroke (38.79) and freestyle (29.28) respectively, and one silver in the backstroke (33.90). Lewis produced similar results as she touched the wall in three golden times in the Girls 13-14 backstroke (32.84), butterfly (30.56) and freestyle (28.04), and also grabbed silver in the breaststroke (38.62).

Overall Team Awards

Combined Team Scores Girls – 1. Bishop Anstey High; 2. Holy Name Convent; 3. Bishop Anstey East

Combined Team Scores Boys – 1. Hillview College; 2. St Mary’s College; 3. Fatima College

Combined Team Scores Co-Educational – 1. Vessigny Secondary; 2. Maple Leaf International; 3. Southern Academy SDA

Girls Team Competitive – 1. Bishop Anstey High; 2. Bishop Anstey East; 3. Holy Name Convent

Girls Team Non-Competitive – 1. St Joseph Convent, San Fernando; 2. Holy Name Convent; 3. Bishop Anstey High

Boys Team Competitive – 1. St Mary’s College; 2. Fatima College; 3. Hillview College

Boys Team Non-Competitive – 1. Hillview College; 2. Presentation College; 3. Fatima College

Top School – Bishop Anstey High (North); Hillview College (East); Presentation College, San Fernando (South), Vishnu Boys Hindu (Central)

Most Improved – Presentation College, San Fernando