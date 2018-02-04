Cars stolen while owners at Calypso Fiesta

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

Bandits stole three cars on Saturday while its owners were enjoying the Calypso Fiesta in Skinner Park, San Fernando. Roger Noor, 50, of La Romaine, reported to police that shortly after 10 am he parked his white Nissan B13 in Skinner Park’s car park on Todd Street, San Fernando.

He went to the show but when he returned at about 3 pm, his car was nowhere to be found. Fyzabad resident Alicia St Louis, 44, was the second victim who reported that she parked her white Nissan B-14 car across the road near the Quick Shoppe. She returned at about 9.30 pm and her car was also missing.

The third victim, Dwight Charles, 29, of Siparia told police he parked his white Nissan Frontier along Park Street near T&TEC. Charles reported that after the show at about 10.45 pm, he discovered it missing.

Meanwhile, two bandits stormed into Pleasantville Supermarket on Saturday and made off with over $10,000. Police said that shortly before 5 pm, the gunmen ordered two female cashiers to empty the cash registers. The bandits robbed the cashier of $5,000 and $6,700. PC Harripersad of Mon Repos Police Station is investigating.