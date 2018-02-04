Another WASA worker killed in accident

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

A MIDDAY accident in Moruga yesterday claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Police identified the victim as Kurt Ramjohn, 35, of Indian Walk.

Police said that Ramjohn was riding a motorcycle along the Moruga Road near Sixth Company when he crashed into an iron electricity pole.

Ramjohn fell off the bike and sustained fatal injuries.

An emergency health ambulance arrived on the scene and took Ramjohn to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead. Ramjohn was employed with the Water and Sewerage Authority.

An autopsy is expected to be done today and Princes Town police are investigating.

Ramjohn is the second WASA worker to be killed in an accident within the past week.

Last week Monday, Densel Austin was driving his car along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when he was hit from the back by another vehicle within the vicinity of the St Augustine Girls High School (SAGHS).

The collision caused Austin’s car to swerve off the highway. He and two other occupants were taken to hospital where Austin died while receiving emergency treatment.