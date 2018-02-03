TTCB confirms Feb 24 as season-opener

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has confirmed a report on yesterday’s Newsday that the Inter Zonal 50/50 (50-over) tournament has been revived.

The Inter Zonal tournament, scheduled for May, will replace the Sunday League (50-over) competition for the 2018 season.

According to a media release, “The 50-over Zonal tournament will fall under the auspices of the Zones which will be charged with selecting their top players to compete in what is expected to be a highly competitive tournament. This tournament will be instrumental in selecting players for national representation. Zonal qualification of players will be based on their place of residence.”

The TTCB also stated that the 2018 season will bowl off on February 24 with the new two-day competition, followed by the T20 tournament in April and the Inter Zonal event.

The media release also touched on the financial problems afflicting the TTCB, saying that “the prize money for the two club tournaments have also been cut by approximately 30 per cent.”

On the other side of the coin, to assist the 40 clubs in the National League, the TTCB would be giving them a total of $720,000.