Teen a person of interest in caged child video
SHANE SUPERVILLE
A 17-year-old boy has been deemed a person of interest in relation to a video circulated on social media of a child locked inside a small cage, according to the police Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The video showed a naked child being video-recorded by someone who refers to the child as a dog, as the child curses the person recording him.
Newsday spoke to Supt Rodriguez of the the CPU, who confirmed that the location of the video has been identified as a house somewhere in the police Northern Division and the person recording the child has also been identified,though that person is a minor.
The case file is expected to be sent to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard, for further instructions on how to proceed.
Newsday understands the child was left in the care of the teenager when the incident occurred and no adults have been implicated.