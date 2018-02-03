Suspect escapes La Brea police

A SUSPECT escaped custody from La Brea Police Station on Friday, about two hours after police detained him in connection with a series of robberies and fire-related offences.

Police said that at about mid-morning, south-western division police arrested the 25-year-old man and took him to the police station for safekeeping. About two hours later, residents saw him in the area running off. Police said he escaped the cell by breaking the toilet to get a piece of metal which he used to burst open a wall.

Up to yesterday, he remained on the run and police remained tight-lipped about the escape.