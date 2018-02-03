Stepfather accused of sex assault on girl, 10, surrenders

NALINEE SEELAL

A ten-year-old girl, accompanied by her mother, yesterday went to the Four Roads police station and reported she had been sexually assaulted by her stepfather while she was asleep. The girl also told police she was threatened by the man, who told her she would be harmed if she told anyone.

But the child waited until the man left the house and immediately told her mother what had happened.

A report was given to Insp Linford Coggins, Sgts Christopher Arun and Moreau and other members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU).

While the girl was being interviewed, the suspect went to the same station and surrendered. The girl was later taken to a doctor and examined and reports were submitted to the CPU members.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, remained in custody yesterday.